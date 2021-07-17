The officials said that security at the Mumbai international airport remains tightened as one more flight is scheduled to land in the city from Dubai this evening.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Mumbai Police on Saturday said that it received a "hoax call" over the presence of a RDX on a Mumbai-Delhi flight. The officials said that the call was received around 3.40 pm after which the security was increased at the Mumbai international airport.

However, they said that the call turned out to be hoax as the security officials found nothing suspicious onboard. The officials said, however, that security at the airport remains tightened as one more flight is scheduled to land in Mumbai from Dubai this evening.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma