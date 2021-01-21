According to the Mumbai Cyber Police, the racket has duped over 22,000 people so far for over Rs 70 lakh by selling household items including jewellery, dress materials etc.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the start of e-commerce in India, the demand for online shopping has increased manifolds. Now in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, online shopping has even become a norm. People stopped going out of the house and show more interest in ordering anything they want online from different e-commerce websites running in the country. In line with the demand, the shopping websites also offer some irresistible offers which prompt a user to order something even if it's not needed.

However, with the advancement in technology and convenience comes greater risk. There are several fake websites running on the internet under the disguise of a genuine shopping website and also offer you unmissable offers on various items. These offers are so good, one might just go ahead and order even when it is not necessary.

Now a similar racket has been busted by the Mumbai Cyber Police and arrested an IT professional from Gujarat also. According to the Mumbai Cyber Police, the racket has duped over 22,000 people so far for over Rs 70 lakh by selling household items including jewellery, dress materials etc. They even advertised their products on Facebook to get buyers. After several complaints against one fake website shopiie.com, Mumbai's cyber police investigated and arrested one Ashish Ahire, a 32-year-old techie from Gujarat.

The Mumbai Police has also shared a list of 12 fake shopping websites, which are involved in this fake shopping racket and are operated by fraudsters. "Don't Fall In The Dark Web Of fake sites! Mumbai Cyber Police arrested an IT expert from Gujarat, busting a fake online shopping racket. Using fake websites selling household items, accused duped 22,000 plus people for more than Rs 70 lakh," Mumbai Police tweeted.

Using fake websites selling household items, accused duped 22,000+ people for more than ₹70 lakh.#MumbaiCaseFiles #CyberSafety pic.twitter.com/ehTuZ8EJf2 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 19, 2021

Here's is the list of fake shopping websites

shopiiee.com

white-stones.in

jollyfashion.in

fabricmaniaa.com

takesaree.com

assuredkart.in

republicsaleoffers.myshopify.com

fabricwibes.com

efinancetic.com

thefabricshome.com

thermoclassic.site

kasmira.in

