Mumbai Police Arrest Five From Uddhav Thackeray Faction Over Controversial Social Media Post

THE MUMBAI police arrested five members of the Uddhav Thackeray faction in connection with a contentious social media post. Cases were also filed against 30–40 other members of the same group.

Santosh Talvane, a Shinde faction party worker, filed a complaint against some Uddhav faction members, and the cases were filed as a result.

On Friday, workers from both Shiv Sena factions (Uddhav and Shinde) came across each other during the Ganesh Visarjan. On Saturday night, the crossover was followed by an argument and a commotion.

Workers from the Uddhav faction gathered outside MLA Sarvankar's building and began shouting slogans against him. People from the Shinde faction also arrived at the location, causing a commotion between the two factions.

The Shinde faction, led by MLA Sada Sarvankar, filed a complaint with the Dadar Police Station about a social media post made by MLAs from the Uddhav faction.

On the other hand, Sunil Shinde, an MLC from the Uddhav faction, accused Savrankar of opening fire and taking the law into his own hands. The police are looking into the allegations that they opened fire.

The police are also recording the statements of people from the Uddhav faction. Based on the recorded statements, the next course of action will be decided.

The Shiv Sena's two factions clashed a day after the BJP and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena shared a photo and video of their respective leaders with a "relative" of 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Yakub Memon.

Atul Bhatkhalkar, a BJP MLA, circulated a video purporting to show Yakub's relative, Rauf Memon, meeting with Sena leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar.

Harshal Pradhan, an aide to Uddhav Thackeray, retaliated by sharing a photograph purportedly showing the same Rauf Memon with BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrakant Patil.

The Shiv Sena had earlier this week rejected the BJP's claim that Yakub Memon's grave was beautified during the coalition government led by Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra.

Yakub Memon, one of the prime conspirators of the 1993 serial blasts, was hanged in 2015 following his conviction.