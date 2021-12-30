Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The city of Mumbai has been put on high alert after intel of Khalistani terror attacks on New Year's eve. "Information was received that Khalistani elements could carry out terrorist attacks in the city, after which the Mumbai Police has been on alert," the Mumbai Police said.

In view of the alert, all holidays and weekly offs of policemen have been cancelled for December 31.

The Mumbai Police added that every policeman posted in Mumbai will be on duty.

Security has been beefed up at all major stations of Mumbai, Dadar, Bandra, Churchgate, CSMT, Kurla and other stations.

Quaiser Khalid, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai Railway, said that more than 3,000 railway officers will be deployed on New Year's eve.

Meanwhile, the New Year celebrations have already been tamed in the famous city of showbiz. The Mumbai Police on Thursday announced a ban on gatherings and parties in any closed or open space, including hotels and restaurants amid growing fears of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The police have imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The Mumbai Police said that gatherings will also be not allowed in banquet halls, bars, pubs, orchestras, resorts, clubs and rooftops. However, trains, buses and private cars can operate as per the current guidelines and norms.

More than 13 years ago, the city of Mumbai has witnessed one of the most horrific terror attacks. On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists arrived by sea route and opened fire indiscriminately at people killing 166, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others, besides damaging property worth crores. India and 14 other countries lost their nationals in the attack.

The then ATS chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte and Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attack.

The 60-hour siege had begun on 26 November and lasted until 29 November. Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Palace & Tower, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, the Nariman House Jewish community centre were some of the places targeted by the terrorists. Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta