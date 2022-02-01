Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: COVID-19 restrictionss in Mumbai were relaxed on Tuesday. The night curfew has been lifted from the financial capital. Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal, Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, also relaxed following restrictions:

1. Beaches, Gardens, Parks to remain open as per normal timing before COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Amusement/ Theme parks to remain operational with 50 per cent of the operational capacity.

3. Swimming Pools, Water-Parks to remain open with 50 per cent capacity.

4. Restaurants, Theaters, Natyagrihas shall remain open with 50 per cent capacity as per normal timing before the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. Bhajans and all other local, cultural and folk entertainment programs. to be allowed with 50 per cent capacity of the hall/pandal.

6. Marriages may have guests upto 25 per cent of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls or 200 whichever is lower.

7. There shall be no restrictions on movement during night hours of 11.00 p.m. to 5.00 a.m.

8. 25 per cent audience is permitted in competitive sports and other such activities including horse racing. This capacity is to be taken as capacity of fixed chairs or seating arrangement. Standing and movable crowd must be avoided.

9. Local tourist spots to remain open as per normal timing.

10. Weekly Bazars to remain open as per normal timing.

More to follow...

Posted By: Mukul Sharma