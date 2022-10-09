Mumbai Man Finds Glass Shards As Toppings On Domino's Pizza; Company Orders Probe

In an unpleasant event, a Mumbai man was shocked after he found shards of glass in a pizza that he ordered from Dominoes. The man took to Twitter to share the bizarre incident and tagged the Pizza company and Mumbai police. Now, a day after the incident, Dominoes has ordered a probe into the matter.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, a Domino's Spokesperson said its quality team conducted a thorough inspection of the pizza outlet in question, but no anomaly was found.

2 to 3 pieces of glass found in @dominos_india This speaks volume about global brand food that we are getting @dominos @jagograhakjago @fssaiindia Not sure of ordering ever from Domino's @MumbaiPolice @timesofindia pic.twitter.com/Ir1r05pDQk — AK (@kolluri_arun) October 8, 2022

The company also contacted the aggrieved customer to ascertain the facts of the matter through various channels of communication.

"We follow a strict no-glass policy in the kitchens... and follow the highest standards of quality and safety," said the company.

"We will be investigating the matter further once we get the samples from the user and take action accordingly," Domino's added, as the purported incident apparently sparked huge concerns among pizza lovers.

Earlier, Arun Kolluri taking to Twitter wrote, “2 to 3 pieces of glass found in @dominos_india. This speaks volumes about global brand food that we are getting @dominos @jagograhakjago @fssaiindia. Not sure of ordering ever from Domino's."

In the same tweet, he also claimed the food quality of food sold by the pizza outlet and how it could have been dangerous for his life. He also informed me that he used the delivery app Zomato to order the pizza.

Soon after the tweet was noticed, Mumbai Police responded to the tweet and advised him to first write to the consumer care of Dominoes before seeking any legal remedies. “Please write to customer care first. If they don't reply or give an unsatisfactory reply, then you can think of a legal remedy,” was the advice from the police department.