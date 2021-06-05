Mumbai Lockdown: Releasing the guidelines, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the city falls under level 3 which is why the local trains will only be available for people engaged in essential services.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Following the announcement of relaxations of lockdown by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday afternoon issued guidelines for the upliftment of the coronavirus-induced lockdown in Mumbai.

Releasing the guidelines, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the city falls under level 3 which is why the local trains will only be available for people engaged in essential services. She further said that the final decision on lifting the curbs will be taken by the district administration.

"We had a discussion with Dr Reddy's Laboratories and they have agreed to give vaccines to us. These discussions will complete by June end. We're working on this and we're hoping to get doses in July-August," Pednekar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Here's what will be allowed and what will stay closed in Mumbai as per the new guidelines:

* Local trains, considered to be the lifeblood of Mumbai, will continue their operation only for people engaged in medical and essential services.

* Buses can operate at full capacity in Mumbai. However, overcrowding will not be allowed. People also won't be allowed to stand in buses.

* Shops and stores dealing in essential commodities can operate till 4 pm on all days. However, non-essential stores can operate only on weekdays till 4 pm.

* Private offices can operate till 4 pm on working days with 50 per cent capacity.

* Constructions units can also operate till 4 pm.

* Salons, spas and wellness centres can operate with 50 per cent of their capacity. However, they can't use their air conditioners.

* Restaurants and eateries can operate on weekdays with 50 per cent capacity. After 4 pm, only take away and home deliveries will be allowed.

* Malls, theatres and multiplexes would continue to stay closed.

* People allowed in parks, gardens and similar public places only from 5 am to 9 am on all days.

* In marriages and wedding ceremonies, only 50 people will be allowed. In funerals and last rites, the limit has been set to 20.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma