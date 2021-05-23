Maharashtra Lockdown News: Rajesh Tope has said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will analyse the situation in Maharashtra over the next few days, adding that the restrictions will be lifted "slowly".

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: With a decline in daily coronavirus cases, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has hinted at the lifting of the COVID-19-induced restrictions in the state in a "phased manner" after June 1. Speaking to an English daily, Tope said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will analyse the situation in Maharashtra over the next few days, adding that the restrictions will be lifted "slowly".

He, however, warned that lifting restrictions won't mean that people will be allowed to "let their guard down", adding proper COVID-19 norms need to be followed to bring the cases "down further".

"The state may slowly consider easing restrictions if the number of active cases go down and 50 per cent beds are vacant. We have to determine what is the position of the positivity rate in the state, the active daily cases and the infrastructure," Tope was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Last week, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had also hinted at lifting the lockdown post June 1. However, the Shiv Sena supremo had said that people must continue following COVID-19 norms to ensure that cases stay in control.

"Corona cases are declining but it is not wise to talk about it. The last time we had control over Corona even then we cannot forget what happens when we do not take the COVID 19 safety rules seriously, the COVID cases quadrupled because of the same," Thackeray had said.

Maharashtra, which is the worst affected state in India, has been witnessing a decline in coronavirus cases. The state on Saturday reported 26,133 fresh COVID-19 cases and 682 deaths, taking its tally to 55.53 lakh and the toll to 87,300 respectively.

As per the state health department, Maharashtra's recovery rate stands at 92.04 per cent as 51.11 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. On the other hand, fatality rate is at 1.57 per cent while the case positivity rate has dropped to 16.97 per cent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma