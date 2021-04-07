Mumbai COVID Lockdown Updates: Mumbai Police announced that schools and colleges will remain closed along with religious places, barber shops and spas.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued a list of updated COVID-inducted lockdown guidelines, restricting the movement of people in public areas and transport while exempting those involved in essentil services. It also announced the schools and colleges will remain closed along with restaurants, bars, religious places, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, barber shops and spas.

While private offices will remain closed, government offices have been allowed to run with 50 per cent occupancy. Moreover, only 50 guests are allowed in wedding ceremonies while not more than 20 people can attend funerals.

Here is the complete list of lockdown guidelines issued by Mumbai Police:

What remains closed

Schools, colleges, private coaching classes

Barber Shops/Spa/Salon/Parlours

Religious places/social/cultural/political gatherings

Restaurants/Bars - To stay closed (except those inside hotels)

Shops/Markets/Malls

Beaches (till April 30)

Recreation/Entertainment Services (cinema/theatre/audi/arcade/water parks/clubs/swimming pool/gym/sports complexes)

Wine Shops

Government Offices

50% capacity, no visitors allowed

Govt Offices Required For Response To COVID-19, Electricity, Water, Banking & Financial Services 100% capacity

Private Offices

To remain closed (except essential services, those exempted by Govt)

Public Places

Weekdays (7am-8pm) - movement of no more than 5 people allowe

Weekdays (8pm-7am) & 8pm Fri to 7am Mon - no movement except essential service

Other Restrictions

Marriages - Max. 50 attendee

Funeral - Max. 20 people allowed

Take Away/Parcel/Home Delivery - Weekdays (7 am-8 pm) / Weekends - Only Home Delivery

Roadside Eatable Vendors - Only home delivery from 7 am-8 pm

Film/TV Shooting - Allowed with conditions

Religious/Social/Cultural/Political Functions - Not allowed

Newspaper Printing & Circulation - Home delivery allowed from 7am-8pm

Essential Services/Manufacturing Sector/Oxygen Producers/E-Commerce/Construction - To remain operational

With the state contributing nearly 60 per cent to the daily COVID-19 infections nationally, the Maharashtra government earlier this week announced weekend lockdown and night curfew to curb the spread of virus. The measures are expected to last for a month.

On Tuesday, the state reported 55,469 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the second highest spike in the last two days, taking the tally of infections to 31,13,354 while 297 deaths pushed the toll to 56,330. Maharashtra had reported the highest spike in daily cases on Sunday, when it added over 57,000 infections

