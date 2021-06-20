Mumbai Local Updates: Central Railway stated that block won’t be observed on the main line as the maintenance work in ongoing on harbor and trans-harbour lines.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Central Railway is currently undergoing a mega block on certain local train lines on Sunday in order to carry out the maintenance work. Central Railway took to Twitter and updates about the ongoing status of disruption. It stated that block won’t be observed on the main line as the maintenance work in ongoing on harbor and trans-harbour lines.

Mega Block on 20.6.2021 pic.twitter.com/nlYhh2WmuQ — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 20, 2021

As per Central Railway, this is the scheduled mega block of Mumbai Local and the railway lines which are being affected.

• Thane – Vashi/ Nerul Up and Trans-Harbour lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

• Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

• Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti/ Bandra harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm.

• Chunabhatti/ Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

• During the maintenance work, trans-harbour line services for Vashi/ Nerul/ Panvel has been stopped from leaving from Thane till 4.19 pm.

• At the same time, up trans-harbour line services for Thane leaving Panve/ Nerul/ Vashi have been stopped till 4.09pm.

• Harbour line services to Vashi/ Belapur/ Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.34 am to 4.47 pm.

• Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.56 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

• Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/ Belapur/ Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm.

• Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 4.58 pm will remain suspended.

• Special services will continue to run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

