Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: On Sunday due to a widespread power outage, Mumbai Local trains have been severely impacted and affected the travel of passengers. As per Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) PRO, due to tripping of MSEB 220kv Transmission line on Mulund -Trombay the power supply to most of the parts Mumbai has been affected.

Also, no power supply between Andheri and Churchgate from 9.42 am has affected the Local train movement in the city.

Reportedly, an electricity grid failure has put much of Mumbai without power on February 27th.

On the other hand, Western Railways has tweeted that, Mumbai Central to Vile Parle route has now been restored.

Meanwhile, the passengers of the local trains will face more difficulty as Indian Railways'Mumbai division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work today.

Lines will be slow on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vidyavihar Up and Down from10.55 am to 3.55 pm.

Also, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 3.49 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar stations, skipping the halt at Masjid, Sandhurst Road, Chinchpokli, Curry Road, Vidyavihar and further rediverted on Down slow line.

While, Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus skipping halt at Vidyavihar, Currey Road, Chinchpokli, Sandhurst Road and Masjid.

Panvel- Vashi Up and Down harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm will also be affected.

Cancelled Mumbai Trains updates here:

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.

Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

“These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," said the Indian Railways in a statement.

Posted By: Ashita Singh