Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Mumbai local train services will resume to full service from February 1, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office announced on Friday. The suburban train services will be fully open to general public from Monday.

Earlier it was reported that the local train services in the financial capital will become fully operational from January 29.

According to the Maharashtra CM Office, the resumption of local train services will take place in fixed time slots - from the first service till 7 am, from noon to 4 pm and from 9 pm to the last train of the day. For the remaining time, the suburban train services will be open only to those who are involved in essential services.

As of now, only a few categories of commuters, including women, frontline workers and those involved in essential services, are allowede to travel by local trains and that too after obtaining a special pass.

The local train service in the financial capital was suspended in March 2020 in wake of the nationwide lockdown and was later restarted in phases during the Unlock announced by the Centre.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Friday announced extension of lockdown restrictions in the state till February 28. "The state is threatened with the spread of COVID-19 virus and the government feels the need to take emergency measures," a circular issued by the state government said.

The government's guidelines to operationalise 'Mission Begin Again' for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening will remain in force till February 28, it said. The activities already allowed and permitted from time-to-time shall continue, it added.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta