New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major relief to commuters, Mumbai's local train has resumed after a gap of 10 months for the general public from today. The announcement was made by Piyush Goyal, Railway Minister on Friday after the Maharashtra government proposed to resume the services.

Taking to Twitter handle, Goyal wrote, "My dear Mumbai citizens, for the convenience of all of you, the Mumbai local train will be started from February 1." He also urged the commuters to follow the guidelines related to COVID-19 during the journey.

As per reports, local trains for the general public will be available in three-time slots: from the start of the day's service to 7 am; 12 pm to 4 pm; and 9 pm to the end of the day.

As per the instructions, between 7 am to 12 pm and from 4 pm to 9 pm only those commuters engaged in essential services will be allowed to travel. Also, the government requested offices to go for a staggered working schedule to ensure less crowding in trains.

Last year in June, the local trains services were resumed for essential services staff. Later, they also permitted women to travel during the non-peak hours.

Before COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Railway was operating 1,774 suburban services daily while the Western Railway operated 1,367 services. Currently, two railway authorities are operating 2,985 services on Mumbai’s suburban network. Of these, 204 special services were added on Friday morning.

Also, the government directed the shops to be allowed to operate till 11 pm and restaurants till 1 am in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

“30 per cent limit for the staff in these establishments will continue to be in force and they will be allowed to operate as per the SoPs issued for daily operations of the same by various departments of the government,” it said.

