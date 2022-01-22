Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: At least seven persons were killed and 15 others were injured, three of them seriously, in a major fire that broke out on the 18th floor of a residential building in the Tardeo area of central Mumbai on Saturday morning. The blaze erupted around 7 am in the Kamala building located opposite Gandhi Hospital at Gowalia Tank, the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

"It is a ground plus 20-storey building. The fire broke out on its 18th floor. On being alerted, the fire brigade personnel and police rushed the spot. Thirteen fire engines, seven water jetties, among others, are involved in the firefighting operation," he said, adding that it was tagged as a level-3 (major) fire.

Several persons were injured in the fire. While 15 of them were taken to the nearby Bhatia Hospital, four others were rushed to the Nair Hospital, the official said. "Doctors at the Nair Hospital said that two of them were brought dead, while the condition of the remaining two is stable and they are being treated," he said.

Doctors at the Bhatia Hospital said that of the 15 injured persons who were brought there, 12 have been admitted to the general ward. The condition of three others is critical and they are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), he added. Footage from the scene showed a massive plume of smoke filling the sky, with flames coming out from the 18th floor of the building.

The Brihannmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also said that there are five ambulances present at the spot near the Kamala Building. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar rushed to the spot to supervise the rescue and relief operations and told media persons that no other person is stuck in the building and the fire has been doused.

"Fire has been doused and people have been rescued," Kishori Pednekar, the city's mayor, told Reuters, adding that the cause of the fire was not known yet.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan