Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: BMC on Sunday amended the Standard Operating Procedures for monitoring of international travellers arriving from United Arab Emirates. The incoming passengers from UAE including Dubai, will now be exempted from previously mandatory 7-day home quarantine and RT-PCR testing on arrival. The new guidelines will be put into place starting January 17, 2022.

"No special Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be applicable for passengers coming from United Arab Emirates (UAE), including Dubai," an official release by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said on Sunday. "Guidelines applicable to international travellers arriving from 'countries other than countries at-risk' will be made applicable to travellers arriving from United Arab Emirates (UAE) including Dubai," the official release, titled, 'amendment to SOPs for monitoring of international travelers arriving from United Arab Emirates (UAE) including Dubai in Mumbai' said.

Since December 24, the Mumbai civic administration had made RT-PCR tests mandatory for the incoming passengers from Dubai. The mandatory RT-PCR testing rule was then extended to the flyers from entire United Arab Emirates. The decision was taken in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases amid threat posed by Omicron strain of COVID-19.

“All the travellers arriving from Dubai who are residents of Mumbai will be in-home quarantine and will be followed by the Ward War Room for seven days. On the seventh day, RT-PCR test will be done,” an earlier order by BMC had said, adding that if the test results are negative, then such travellers will self-monitor their health. But if the results are positive, they will be sent to institutional quarantine.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma