Mumbai International Airport's Security Beefed Up After Bomb Hoax Alert

Mumbai international airport received a bomb threat after which the security agencies at the airport have been put on alert. The Mumbai airport received an email warning about a bomb on an IndiGo plane following which all the necessary protocol was followed. As per a statement, the flight was operated after all the checks were completed.

“Due to a specific bomb threat, IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad was impacted on October 01, 2022. The bomb threat protocol was initiated and the flight operated after all the checks were completed,” a statement read.

"On Saturday night, an email was received at the Mumbai airport, in which it was written that a bomb had been planted in Indigo flight number 6E 6045," an official said.

While the warning turned out to be a hoax, the security has been beefed up at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, they said.

This flight was to take off from Mumbai and land at Ahmedabad. It was checked after the email, but nothing was found on the flight, the Mumbai police said.

However, the flight was delayed. Security agencies are investigating the matter.