Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday evening informed that it has received complaints of an unknown gas smell from Mumbai's Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Govandi and Bhandup, reported news agency ANI.

Several residents from Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Govandi and Bhandup also took to Twitter to complain about the foul smell from their respective areas.

"There is some foul smell due to gas leak in Powai area near IBS school opposite Dr. L. H. Hiranandani hospital. Kindly look into the issue," said a resident on Twitter.

"Is it just me who can feel a strong gas leak in Andheri again?," said another user.

"Pungent gas smell around Marol, Airport Area. Is there a leak somewhere?," Tweeted another Mumbaikar.

This is not the first when a gas leak has been reported in Mumbai. Earlier in June, a gas leak was reported from Mumbai's Chembur and Ghatkopar. However, the BMC had brought the situation under control and urged the residents not to panic.

"Situation is under control. All necessary resources have been mobilised. Origin of the smell is being investigated. 17 fire appliances are on field equipped with public announcement system and ready for response if required," the BMC had tweeted.

"We've received a couple of complaints of suspected gas leak, from residents in Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai...Please don't panic or create panic. 13 fire appliances to monitor situation have been activated as precaution," it added.

(This is a developing story and more details will be added to it)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma