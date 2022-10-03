Mumbai: EC Announces Dates For Andheri East Bypoll, First Face-Off Between Sena Factions

THE SHIV Sena faction led by Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde will face its first popularity test on November 3 in a by-election for the Mumbai Assembly district of Andheri (East), which was previously represented by the late Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke.

Since both Shiv Sena groups are fighting for the party's "Bow and Arrow" symbol, the upcoming contest has attracted a lot of attention. The "real" Shiv Sena and the selection of the election emblem are currently the subject of appeals before the Election Commission.

The Election Commission announced the schedule for the bypoll on Monday. The counting of the votes will take place on November 6.

The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP) and the Shinde faction have collectively fielded Murji Patel in the contest, the former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) corporator. The Andheri(East) seat fell vacant after the two-time winner, Latke, died in May this year after a heart attack in Dubai. The Shiv Sena faction led by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to field Rutuja Latke.

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar inaugurated the central office of the "Saffron Party" in Andheri on Sunday.

He tweeted that Patel enjoys significant support among the people.

As the Andheri bypoll is taking place before the BMC elections, it is a litmus test for the Shiv Sena after the conflict between the two factions of the Shiv Sena.