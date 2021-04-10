India Coronavirus News: Though the two megacities have reported a dip in daily coronavirus cases, it could likely be due to the fewer number of tests conducted on weekends.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a big relief for authorities, Delhi and Mumbai on Saturday saw a dip in daily coronavirus cases as the two metro cities reported 7,800 and 9,300 fresh infections respectively. Though the two megacities have reported a dip in daily coronavirus cases, it could likely be due to the fewer number of tests conducted on weekends.

Releasing its data, the Delhi Health Department said that 7,897 cases were reported in the national capital on Saturday, taking the number of active cases to 28,773. It said that 39 fatalities were reported during the same period as Delhi's death toll reached 11,235.

The Delhi Health Department also said that 5,716 more COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,74,415. It has said that the city-state has a recovery rate of 94.39 per cent while the positivity rate has mounted to 10.21 per cent.

Similarly, the civic authority in Mumbai said that India's financial capital reports a single-day spike of 9,327 new COVID-19 and 50 deaths. In its daily updates, it said that the total growth rate has increased to 1.97 per cent as the number of active cases has climbed to 91,108.

The Municipal Corporation said that the doubling rate in Mumbai stands at 34 days while the recovery rate has improved to 79 per cent as 4,06,087 people have recovered from the infection so far. It also said that the fatality rate in Mumbai stands at 2.34 per cent.

Though the two cities have reported a dip in daily coronavirus cases, the authorities are mulling imposing more restrictions to curb the spread of the infection. On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister ruled out the possibility of imposing another lockdown in the city-state but said that his government will soon announce fresh curbs to contain the virus.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a crucial all-party meet on Saturday to discuss the situation in the state. Media reports suggest that the meeting remained inconclusive as the leaders failed to agree on imposing a fresh lockdown in the state. However, reports suggest that Thackeray will likely take a final call over lockdown on Sunday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma