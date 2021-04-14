Mumbai Curfew News: A major concern for residents is whether house-helps will be allowed to travel and work during the 15-day curfew period.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: With the lockdown-like restrictions announced by Maharashtra govenment coming into effect from 8 pm on Wednesday, a major concern for residents is whether house-helps will be allowed to travel and work during the 15-day curfew period.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, who received several calls asking the same question, has said that house-helps would be allowed to travel and work during the virtual lockdown in the state which remains into effect till 7 am on May 1.

Chahal told PTI that domestic helps or maids will be allowed to travel and go to work during this period.

BMC additional commissioner Suresh Kakani said a fresh set of orders will be issued tomorrow as clarification for the residents of Mumbai.

"We will explain which works or services can remain open during the period. The break the chain restrictions will come into effect from tomorrow 8 pm. We will issue our orders before it," Kakani said.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced severe, curfew-like restrictions on public movement over the next 15 days across the state, saying the "war against coronavirus has begun again," as it flagged a shortage of medical oxygen and hospital beds.

The "lockdown-like" restrictions, which exclude essential services, will come into effect from 8 pm on April 14 and remain in force till 7 am on May 1, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in his address via social media to people of the state.

Section 144 of CrPC prohibiting assembly of five or more people at one spot will be in force during the period, Thackeray said but refrained from terming the new curbs as lockdown.

The new norms entail stricter curbs on public activities to stem the infection spread and build on the existing weekend and night curfew in the state.

The CM announced a ban on the movement of people for non-essential works during the restriction period.

All essential services, including medical stores hospitals, supply of medicines, among others will remain operational. The local transport will also function for those involved in essential services, he said.

Services such as vaccination, oxygen production, home delivery of food, operation of e-commerce firms, work at construction sites with residential facility and industrial activities, where accommodation or transportation of personnel is available, will remain unaffected, he said.

All banking and financial services, the RBI and its affiliated offices, insurance offices and pre-monsoon works will remain operational, he said.

However, there will be a complete ban on religious, social, cultural and political functions in the state till May 1, the CM said.

For political rallies during elections, not more than 200 people can attend an event or 50 per cent of the seating capacity of the hall, Thackeray said.

The number of participants at marriage and funeral was capped at 25 and 20, respectively.

Saloons, spas, schools, colleges, private coaching classes, beaches, clubs, swimming pools, gyms, drama theatres and cinema halls will remain close during the next 15 days, the chief minister said.

Though roadside eateries are allowed to operate, buyers can not consume food on the street and only take away will be available, said Thackeray.

(With PTI inputs)

