New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday summoned Bollywood film-maker, Imtiyaz Khatri, to appear before it today after the anti-drugs agency raided his house and offices in Mumbai's Bandra in connection with the Cruise ship raid case, in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and 8 others were arrested following the NCB's raid at a rave party on a Goa-bound cruise off Mumbai coast.

Imtiyaz Khatri, a well known Bollywood personality, made headlines in 2020 when his name popped up during the investigation in the drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. His name came out after Sushant’s ex-manager Shruti Modi‘s lawyer alleged his involvement in drugs supply in the Bollywood industry. Shruti's lawyer, Ashok Saraogi had claimed that Imtiyaz supplied drugs to Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty.

Earlier on Friday, the NCB brought Aryan Khan and other accused to Arthur Road jail after Mumbai's Esplanade court rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Mumbai court on Thursday had sent Aryan Khan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship case.

Meanwhile, NCB, Mumbai zone Director Sameer Wankhede said on Friday that the NCB and the prosecution will attempt to take the cruise ship raid case to reach a logical conclusion. "We and persecution will attempt to take the case to a logical conclusion. Our case is strong and will be presented in the sessions court," Wankhede said.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. A total of 18 people, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

(With Agecies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan