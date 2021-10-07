New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was arrested by the NCB earlier last week after the anti-drug agency raided a rave party onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, will be produced before the Esplanade Court in Mumbai as his NCB custody is ending today. Along with Aryan, other accused including Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha will also be produced before the Mumbai court today.

Meanwhile, accused Arbaz Seth Merchant's lawyer has filed a bail plea for him in the court and has also filed an application seeking "CCTV footage of cruise ship to check if NCB recovered something from Arbaz or it was planted on him".

Eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Monday which remanded them to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till October 7. It is likely that the NCB may seek further custody of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha for further probe into the matter.

The NCB busted a drugs party onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and arrested Aryan and seven others on Sunday. Denying any relief to Shah Rukh Khan’s son, whose legal team vehemently opposed the plea of the Narcotics Control Bureau, the agency furnished WhatsApp chats, recovery details and additional raid information to show the involvement of the accused.

Here are the Latest Updates from Aryan Khan’s court hearing today:

- Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede on Wednesday said that there are some links related to bitcoin which the NCB could not share at present, in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. A total of 16 arrests have been made in this case and a probe is underway, added Wankhede.

- Bhartiya Janta Party worker Manish Bhanushali on Wednesday accepted that he was the one who was seen escorting Arbaz Merchant, out of the International Cruise Terminal, as claimed by Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik, but clarified that he holds no official position in the party. In a statement, Bhanushali claimed that Nawab Malik's son-in-law was arrested by NCB in a drug case recently, and hence, he is trying to do politics over it.

- The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said on Wednesday that two persons -- Manish Bhanushali and Kiran Gosavi -- were among more than half-a-dozen of its 'independent witnesses' during the October 2 rave party raid on a luxury ship, and hit back at the Nationalist Congress Party for levelling allegations against the agency.Scoffing at the charges levelled by NCP national spokesperson and state minister Nawab Malik, NCB Deputy Director-General Gyaneshwar Singh termed them as "baseless, with malice to malign the agency's image and in retaliation against an earlier action of the NCB".

- "Aryan Khan's arrest is a forgery. For the last one month, information was being circulated to crime reporters that the next target is actor Shah Rukh Khan," said Malik. "Not even one gram of drug was seized on the cruise, not even on the terminal. The drug was not even found with any one of the accused. Whatever the video of the sample has been shared by the NCB, it has been made in the Zonal Director's office which is against the procedure of seizure," he added.

- Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday alleged that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid onboard a Mumbai cruise was "forgery", and BJP has misused the central agency to frame Aryan Khan.

- Aryan Khan's advocate Satish Maneshinde opposed the extension of custody sought by the NCB and argued that his client had no criminal antecedents. Maneshinde also claimed no drugs were recovered from his client's possession, who had shown good conduct by not running away from NCB officers when the raid was being conducted and allowed them to search him.

- The NCB in its remand application said that 2.5 gms ecstacy, 54.3 gms MD have been seized from a suspect. It said that 2 gms charas too had been seized on the information of one of the arrested accused. “Many operations are on," the remand copy stated.

- Aryan Khan's and the other accused's cellphones have been sent to a forensic laboratory in Gandhi Nagar for forensic analysis. This comes after the NCB stated in court that "shocking and incriminating" evidence was found in the accused's WhatsApp conversations, indicating connections to international drug trafficking.

