New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Special NDPS Court in Mumbai will today hear the bail application of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was arrested along with 8 others earlier this month after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a rave party on the Cordelia Cruise off the Mumbai coast. The court on Monday asked the NCB to file its reply today morning and argue in the same matter in the second half of the day. Aryan Khan is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai.

In his plea, Aryan Khan said he was innocent and has not committed any crime and that he has been falsely implicated in the case. “There is nothing on record to suggest that the present applicant (Aryan Khan) is in any way connected with the production, manufacture, possession, sale, purchase, transport, import, export or use of any psychotropic substance or the financing, illicit trafficking and/or harbouring of offenders in relation to any narcotic drugs,” the bail application said.

Here are the Latest Updates from Aryan Khan's bail hearing:

- Drugs on cruise matter | Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) hands over copies of their reply to the concerned lawyers on bail applications of Aryan Khan and others. NCB has opposed bail for each accused.

- Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani was spotted outside court.

- No orders have been given to any agency to track Sameer Wankhede, who is investigating the Mumbai drug case, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said amid snooping allegations

- The NCB also recorded the statement of the driver employed by Shah Rukh Khan who dropped Aryan Khan at the international cruise terminal on October 2, before the raid.

- The NCB had last Monday claimed before a city court that "shocking and incriminating" material was recovered in WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan and two others who were among the nine people arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs showed international drug trafficking which needs to be probed.

- Apart from Aryan Khan, four other accused in the case - Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sateja, and Mohak Jaiswal - have also filed bail pleas in the special court, which will be heard today.

A Mumbai Magistrate court had on Thursday sent Aryan, son of Bollywood star Shah rukh Khan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days. On Friday, the Esplanade court rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. The ship was on its way to Goa.

