New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Special NDPS Court in Mumbai will today continue to hear the bail pleas of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were arrested by the NCB earlier this month after the anti-drugs agency raided a rave party on the Goa-bound Cordelia Cruise off the Mumbai coast. During the hearing on Wednesday, the NCB had said that the probe so far has revealed his role in the conspiracy and illicit procurement and consumption of drugs. The NCB in its affidavit also said that Aryan Khan was in touch with some persons, who appear to be a part of an international drug network for procurement of drugs.

However, defending Aryan Khan in the court, his counsel Amit Desai stated that his client is a "young kid," who has learned his lesson and requested the court not to penalize him anymore. Attacking the NCB for false charges against Khan, Desai said, "NCB has made the allegation of international drug chain. NCB's reply is a well-drafted document which says connection with other accused. The NCB has used a very frightening term ‘illicit trafficking” and just dumps it on Aryan Khan."

Here are the Latest Updates from Aryan Khan’s bail hearing:

- A Mumbai Sessions Court will continue hearing bail plea by Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, in the cruise ship drug case, in which he is the prime accused.

- The matter will be heard by a special judge under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), VV Patil.

- Aryan Khan and 5 others shifted to the common cell from quarantine barrack in the jail after their Covid report came negative, says Nitin Waychal superintendent of Arthur Road Jail.

- Senior Advocate Amit Desai appearing for Aryan Khan in Special NDPS Court, yesterday, stated that his client is a "young kid," who has learned his lesson and requested the court not to penalize him anymore.

- Not even a single drug was recovered from Khan, argued Desai. "The 13 gms of cocaine are not from Khan and neither are the ecstasy pills, mephedrone. Nothing is from him. He did not have cash. He did not have plans to consume or sell drugs," he said. "When it comes to the secret information of use, sale, and consumption, that was not Aryan Khan," he added.

- No sale, purchase, export or transhipment had taken place with regards to his client, mentioned Desai. "Illicit trafficking is punishable under which section? 27A. The Panchnama doesn’t even talk of international trafficking. 27A was never invoked because they knew that Mr khan has not been involved in illicit trafficking," he said.

- During initial investigation, some international linkages pertinent to this applicant (Aryan Khan) have been unearthed which prima facie indicate towards illicit drug procurement. The investigation requires sufficient time so as to approach the foreign agency concerned,” the NCB’s affidavit said.

- The NCB also submitted in the affidavit that the case of each of the accused cannot be considered individually or separately, as prima facie investigation reveals that there is a close link/nexus among all the accused, including Aryan Khan, for conspiracy to commit offences.

