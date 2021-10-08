New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Esplanade Court in Mumbai will today hear the bail plea of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was sent to judicial custody for 14 days yesterday. Along with Aryan, seven other accused in the case were remanded in 14-day judicial custody by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar, who rejected the Narcotics Control Bureau's plea for their further custody for interrogation. While Aryan, along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, was arrested on Sunday following a raid by the NCB on the ship off the Mumbai coast, Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar were arrested the following day.

Opposing the NCB's remand extension plea, Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said his client was not connected with any of the other accused. Aryan was on the cruise as a "VVIP guest" and "a person connected with Bollywood wanted to add glamour to the cruise and hence invited him," the lawyer claimed. The judge, after hearing all the submissions, rejected the NCB's plea and remanded Aryan and seven others in judicial custody.

They will, however, be kept at the NCB office till Friday as jails do not admit new prisoners without a negative COVID-19 test report.

Here are the Latest Updates from Aryan Khan’s bail hearing:

- Mumbai's Esplanade Court begins hearing on bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the cruise ship drug case

- The court in Mumbai also said it will hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan at 12.30 pm today and asked NCB to file a reply by then. The Court further said that the case will now be heard by special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court.

- As many as 18 arrests have been made in the cruise ship raid case so far. Total 17 have been produced before the court and 18th person is yet to be produced before the Mumbai court.

- Achit Kumar, who is the 17th person arrested by the NCB, was today remanded to NCB custody till October 9. His arrest was made after his name was disclosed by Aryan Khan and Arbaz Seth Merchant.

- Mumbai court on Thursday sent Aryan Khan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) took Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to its office in Mumbai after producing him before Esplanade Magistrate court.

- Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was invited to the Goa-bound cruise ship from where drugs were allegedly seized to "add glamour", and he had no connection with its organizers, his lawyer told a court here on Thursday.

