New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Four more accused have been arrested in the Mumbai cruise ship case. They will be produced before a court in Mumbai in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. So far 16 persons have been arrested in the case.

"Cruise ship party case | NCB arrested four more accused associated with the event company. They will be produced before court tomorrow. 16 persons have been arrested in the case so far," news agency ANI reported.

The four people- Abdul Qadir Sheikh, Shreyas Nair, Manish Darya, and Avin Sahu were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Tuesday which sent them to NCB custody till October 11.

"Cruise ship party case | Mumbai's Esplanade Court sends Abdul Qadir Sheikh, Shreyas Nair, Manish Darya, Avin Sahu to NCB custody till October 11. All four accused were arrested earlier today," ANI reported.

The other eight people include Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal who were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Monday which remanded them to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till October 7.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on Saturday night. Eight persons were detained for questioning by the NCB in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship, according to NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. All of the eight persons were later arrested on October 3.

As per the NCB, three persons have been booked under Section 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

Section 8C of NDPS Act refers to prohibition to produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import inter-State, export inter-State, import into India, export from India or tranship any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance while Section 20B deals with punishment for producing, manufacturing, possessing, selling, purchasing, transportation, imports inter-State, exports inter-State or use of cannabis.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha