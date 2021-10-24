Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: In a massive twist in the alleged Mumbai cruise drugs case, Prabhakar Rohoji Sail, the personal bodyguard of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) witness KP Gosavi, has claimed that Gosavi purportedly took Rs 50 lakh from an individual following the raid on the cruise ship. In a video message, which has gone viral on social media, Sail said that he worked as a bodyguard of Gosavi and "assisted him during the Mumbai cruise drugs case".

"On the night of the raid, I reached the place around 9:45 a.m. He asked me to stand near a car and somebody gave me two bags filled with cash for Gosavi. I took it to Vashi at Gosavi's home and gave it to him. Right after this, I saw that Kiran Gosavi packing bags and leaving for somewhere," he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"I handed over the bags of cash to him in his car. However, when he counted the cash it was only Rs 38 lakhs. Later, I left from there to Vashi," he further alleged.

The alleged claims by Sail has created a huge uproar in the country with the opposition attacking the NCB. Interestingly, Gosavi is the same man who was seen accosting Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan at the NCB office.

Reacting to the allegations, Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik, who has been accusing the NCB of irregularities, has tweeted, "Satyamev Jayate". Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has called it "shocking" and asked the police to take suo motto cognisance into the matter.

"Witness in Aryan Khan case made to sign on blank paper by NCB is shocking. Also, there are reports that there was a demand of huge money. CM Uddhav Thackeray said that these cases are made to defame Mah'shtra. This seems to be coming through Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil," he tweeted.

On October 2, the NCB had busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship near Mumbai. So far, it has arrested 20 people, including Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Seth Merchant.

The probe team has already collected transaction records of some of the accused from whom `commercial' or large quantity of drugs (which attracts harsher punishment under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) had been seized. It is also checking the accused persons' sources of income.

The investigating team is extracting deleted messages and WhatsApp chats from mobile phones, laptops and other electronic gadgets of the accused and checking if they used any other social media platforms for communicating with each other.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma