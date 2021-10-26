New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A five-member team of Narcotics Control Bureau, NCB will head to Mumbai on Wednesday to investigate the allegations against Sameer Wankhede, the zonal officer in charge of the drugs on cruise ship case.

NCB will probe Zonal officer Sameer Wankhede on the allegations of corruption made by Prabhakar Sail, who is a witness in the drugs-on-cruise matter of Mumbai. The team will comprise DDG NCB Gyaneshwar Singh along with 4 other NCB officers, ANI reported.

NCB's Vigilance team is expected to leave at 9 am to the country's financial capital and land by 11 am.

Earlier, Prabhakar Sail, has claimed that Rs 25 crore was demanded by an official of the NCB and other persons, including absconding witness K P Gosavi, to let off Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was arrested in the case.

Prabhakar Sail in his affidavit had mentioned, "Gosavi said they should ask for a "bomb 25 crore" and then settle at 18 crores, of which ₹ 8 crore was for Sameer Wankhede."

Prabhakar also alleged that NCB officer Sameer Wankhede had made him sign several sheets of blank papers.

Earlier, The Bombay High Court had adjourned the hearing on the bail application of Aryan Khan, accused in the drugs on cruise case, till tomorrow. Former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi was representing Aryan Khan today.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

Posted By: Ashita Singh