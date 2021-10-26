Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Bombay High Court will hear the bail application of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son Aryan, who has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following a raid at an alleged rave party on a cruise ship near Mumbai, on Tuesday. Aryan has been in custody for nearly three weeks and is lodged at Mumbai's Arthur Road jail as his bail application has been rejected by both the special NDPS court and the magistrate court.

Aryan in his bail application has told Bombay High Court that the NCB is "misinterpreting his WhatsApp chats" to implicate him in the drugs case. However, the NCB has claimed that Aryan was regularly involved in drugs and was supplied with it by co-accused Aachit Kumar.

- I have seen the letter. We will take necessary action, says NCB's Mutha Ashok Jain on Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik sharing a letter claiming fraud within the agency.

- NCB officer Sameer Wankhede through two private people in Mumbai and Thane is illegally intercepting the mobile phones of some people, says Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.

- The letter sent to me by an unnamed NCB official claims that a number of people have been framed in false cases... Panchnamas were drafted at NCB office. We demand an investigation into this, says Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.

- I have received a letter from an unnamed NCB official. I am sending this letter to DG Narcotics requesting him to include this letter in the investigation being conducted on NCB's Sameer Wankhede. We demand there should be a probe, says Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.

- I will appear for Aryan Khan in his bail matter today in Bombay High Court, says former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi.

- I am with SRK. Aryan Khan should be given bail, tweets singer Mika Singh. They all are watching the drama and cannot say even a single word, he added.

- Just In: Sudha Dwivedi, a lawyer, has filed a police complaint to against NCB Mumbai's Sameer Wankhede and four others alleging "extortion by threat of accusation of an offence", reports ANI.

- According to a media report, Mukul Rohatgi will represent Aryan in the Bombay High Court today.

- Last week, Aryan's father Shah Rukh had also met him at the jail. The two had a conversation for nearly 20 minutes.

- Meanwhile, the application of Arbaaz Seth Merchant, who has also been arrested along with Aryan, has been listed at serial number 64.

- According to media reports, his application has been listed at serial number 57.

- Aryan Khan's bail application will be heard by the Bombay High Court on Tuesday.

