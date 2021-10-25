Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday will appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) again on Monday at the agency's Ballard Estate office in South Mumbai in connection with the alleged Mumbai cruise drugs case. This will be the third time in less than a week when the 22-year-old actress will appear before the agency.

"She has been called again on Monday morning for questioning. The further procedure will take place," NCB Deputy Director General (DDG) Ashok Mutha Jain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Ananya and her father Chunky Panday were questioned by the NCB on Thursday four two hours. On Friday, they were grilled for four hours again. NCB sources, quoted by news agency ANI, have said that Ananya allegedly supplied drugs to Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son Aryan.

However, Ananya, a new entrant in Bollywood who made her debut in 2019, had denied the charges levelled against him and said that she has never consumed drugs.

"The chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile phone reveal that in the year 2018-19, she helped supply drugs to Aryan thrice by providing him the numbers of drug dealers," NCB sources told ANI. "Ananya denied the supply related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied drugs".

The NCB is probing the cruise ship drugs case, in which Aryan (23) has been arrested along with 19 others. Aryan is in jail under judicial custody and his bail plea will be heard by the Bombay High Court on October 26. The NCB has also seized Ananya's laptop and mobile phone on Thursday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma