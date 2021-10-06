Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Denying any political links to the recent busting of drugs at a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday said it followed all procedures during the raids and the arrests were made in accordance with the law.

"Some allegations levelled against the organisation are baseless and seem to have been with malice & probable prejudice that may have been harboured in retaliation against earlier legal action carried out by us," NCB Deputy DG Gyaneshwar Singh said while addressing a press conference in Mumbai.

"NCB reiterates that our procedure has been and will continue to be professionally and legally transparent and unbiased," he added.

He also cleared the air around the seizure of drugs from the cruise ship saying "NCB Mumbai team raided international cruise terminal Green Gate Mumbai & Cordelia Cruise ship and intercepted 8 persons on the spot along with various drugs like cocaine, charas, MDMA."

Further commenting on NCP's allegations that private persons affiliated to BJP were involved in the NCB raid on Cordelia cruise ship NCB Deputy DG also said "if they (NCP) want to go the court, they can go & seek justice. We will reply there. We have done everything as per law."

Earlier, NCP leader Nawab Malik held a press conference on Wednesday where he alleged that the NCB raid on a luxury cruise liner last week was "fake".

"There was no seizure [of drugs] made on the cruise [liner]. All the photos released are the ones clicked at the NCB office," Nawab Malik alleged.

Malik also alleged that the procedure for the seizure of drugs as prescribed in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was not followed and the drug enforcement agency "concocted" the raid and seizure to "frame" the accused.

"Our allegation is that the BJP has been conspiring to defame Maharashtra, the Maharashtra government and Bollywood for the past one year. The drama of October 3 [NCB raid] was fake," he added.

Meanwhile, Manish Bhanushali who has been accused of being a BJP worker has said NCP leader Nawab Malik has put wrong allegations against him. "I don't have any official position in BJP. I gave this information as being an active citizen of the country. I got to know that last month one of Nawab Malik's relatives was held by NCB in a drug case," Bhanushali said.

(With inputs from ANI)

