Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: All large gatherings, rallies, morchas and processions involving people and vehicles have been banned in Mumbai for Saturday and Sunday after the city administration imposed Section 144 CrCP amid fears over the surge in Omicron cases. The order was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations).

"It has been issued to prevent danger to human life from the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 as well as a threat to the law and order situation against the backdrop of violence that took place in Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded," news agency PTI quoted a senior police official as saying.

This comes days after Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar warned against laxity against COVID-19 and said that officials are making people aware of travellers who have recently returned from 'at risk' nations, adding that an action plan has been prepared to control Omicron cases.

"We are alert about people returning from 'at risk' countries and have prepared an action plan for it. The airport authorities have been directed to inform our disaster control room on arrivals from these countries. 10 ambulances will be kept on stand by in each ward," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mumbai, one of the worst-hit COVID-19 cities in India, recorded 192 new cases on Friday. Out of the 192 fresh infections, three were Omicron cases. The Omicron cases are three males aged 25, 37 and 48 years and all of them had recently travelled to the United Kingdom (UK), South Africa and Tanzania respectively.

Currently, Mumbai's COVID-19 caseload and death toll stand at 7.64 lakh and 16,355 respectively while 7.44 lakh patients have recovered from the infection, taking the city's recovery rate to 97 per cent, said civic officials.

The overall growth rate of cases stands at 0.03 per cent and the average doubling rate - the period during which caseload doubles - is at 2,603 days, said officials while adding that more than 36,500 tests were conducted in Mumbai on Friday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma