Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: In order to quick up the pace of the vaccination drive amid the spike coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that people who have registered themselves on the CoWIN portal won't have to wait for their scheduled date for inoculation.

In a late night order on Saturday, the civic body said that it is important to speed up the vaccination drive as coronavirus cases have been rising in the city at an alarming rate.

"Eligible citizens are thereby appealed to register successfully on the Co-WIN portal and visit their nearest vaccination centre to get vaccinated without waiting for the date of the scheduled appointment," the BMC order read.

The BMC had on Saturday also announced that it will conduct random rapid antigen tests at all crowded places in the city "without citizens' consent". In its order, the BMC had said that if a citizen refuses to test, then it would amount to an offence under the Epidemic Act, 1897.

Mumbai has been witnessing a rise in coronavirus cases since February, forcing the authorities to reimpose restrictions in parts of the city. While the city has been unable to control the COVID-19 surge, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has issued a warning for the Mumbaikars, saying the state government "reimpose a lockdown if needed".

Thackeray has urged Maharashtra citizens to follow COVID appropriate behaviour and appealed to them to vaccinated as soon as possible. "I see lockdown as an option going ahead. But I trust people of the state to cooperate (and follow the COVID-19 norms voluntarily) like the last time," he said earlier.

According to the state health department, the novel coronavirus, which was first reported in India on January 30 last year, has affected over 3.58 lakh and claimed more than 11,500 lives in Mumbai so far.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma