Mumbai COVID Restrictions: On Thursday, the Mumbai COVID-19 tally crossed the 5.53 lakh mark after the city reported over 8,200 fresh cases.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a high-level meeting on Friday to assess the situation in Mumbai and take an update on Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) pre-monsoon preparations on the coronavirus situation in the city. Following the meeting, which will likely be held around 4 pm on Friday, Thackeray is expected to address the citizens of the city.

Mumbai, which is one the second-worst affected city by the COVID-19 pandemic in India, has been witnessing a spike in coronavirus since the end of January. On Thursday, the Mumbai COVID-19 tally crossed the 5.53 lakh mark after the city reported over 8,200 fresh cases.

Mumbai's death toll on Thursday also reached 12,189 after 49 more people succumbed to the infection. Meanwhile, the city's COVID-19 recovery rate has reached 82 per cent after 10,097 more patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 4.54 lakh. Currently, the overall growth rate in Mumbai is 1.64 per cent while the case doubling rate is 42 days.

Amid the alarming spike in cases, Thackeray earlier this week had announced fresh curbs in the city for the next 15 days. Noting that the "war against coronavirus has begun once again", Thackeray announced that Section-144 CrCP will be in force across the state for the next 15 days during which only essential services will be allowed.

BMC appoints 6 coordinators for seamless oxygen supply in Mumbai

Amid oxygen shortage across the city, the BMC has appointed six of its officers as coordinators for maintaining a seamless supply of the life-saving gas used in the treatment of critical COVID-19 patients.

According to a BMC release, civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal informed about the appointments at a virtual meeting with Maharashtra Tourism and Environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, Food and Drugs Commissioner Abhimanyu Kale and others.

The release said the officials will give instructions to private hospitals and nursing homes on judicious use of oxygen to present wastage. They will also coordinate with oxygen suppliers, civic ward officers and the Food and Drugs Administration for the seamless supply of the gas.

