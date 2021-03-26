Around 22 fire tenders reached the hospital to douse the flames. As many as 76 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital, which is located on the third floor of a mall.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 2 people lost their lives and 74 others were evacuated after a massive fire broke out in a private COVID-19 hospital situated in a mall in Mumbai. The massive fire broke out in the wee hours of Friday on the first floor of the Dreams Mall Sunrise Hospital in the Bhandup area.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Kadam, around 22 fire tenders reached the hospital to douse the flames. As many as 76 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital, which is located on the third floor of a mall.

"Two casualties have been reported in the incident. A level-3 or level-4 fire broke out on the first floor of a mall at 12:30 am. 76 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital. 22 to 23 fire tenders are present at the spot," DCP Kadam said.

The hospital is situated on the third floor of the five-storeyed mall building and many patients including those being treated for COVID-19 were at the hospital when the fire broke out, the official said. The incident comes amid an upsurge in coronavirus cases in Mumbai. On Thursday, the city logged 5,504 new infections, the highest daily count since the pandemic began.

The cause of the 'level four' fire (serious emergency call in fire brigade parlance) has not been ascertained yet, the control room sources said. Around 20 fire engines, 15 water tankers and ambulances were rushed to the spot. Fire fighting operation is underway, the official said.

Patients were evacuated by the fire brigade and shifted to another hospital, the official said, adding fire personnel are checking if any patient is still stuck in the hospital.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar who visited the site expressed surprise that a hospital was operating inside the mall. "This is the first time I have seen a hospital in a mall. This is a very serious situation. Seven patients were on ventilators. 70 patients have been taken to another hospital. There will be an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire."

