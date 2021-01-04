Chhota Rajan and three others have been sentenced to two-year imprisonment in connection with an extortion case.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: A Mumbai Sessions Court on Monday sentenced underworld gangster Chhota Rajan and three others to two-year imprisonment in connection with an extortion case.

The underworld don, who is already serving a life sentence in Delhi's high-profile Tihar jail, was convicted under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and the IPC on charges of extortion, criminal conspiracy, murder and attempt to murder.

Chhota Rajan, whose real name is Rajendra S Nikhalje, was handed over to India by Indonesian authorities in November 2015 against a red corner notice issued by the Interpol.

Rajan, who had started working for Dawood Ibrahim in 1984, was wanted in over 75 heinous crimes ranging from murder, extortion to smuggling and drug trafficking.

He was arrested in Bali on the basis of a Red Corner Notice from Interpol and following a tip off by Australian authorities to the police in Indonesia.

In 2000, there was an attempt on Rajan's life when his arch rival and India's most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's men tracked him down to a hotel in Bangkok but he managed a dramatic escape.

In 2019, he was awarded eight years' rigorous imprisonment for attempting to kill a city-based hotelier in 2012. The court had also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on each of them.

Besides Rajan, the five others awarded the punishment are Nityanand Nayak, Selvin Daniel, Rohit Thangappan Joseph alias Satish Kalia, Dilip Upadhyay and Talvinder Singh.

Hotelier B R Shetty was shot at in suburban Andheri by two motorcycle-borne shooters linked to Rajan in October 2012, when he was going to meet a friend.

Mumbai Police's anti-extortion cell, which probed the case, alleged that Rajan ordered his sharp-shooter Kalia to eliminate Shetty.

Kalia, who was in judicial custody for his involvement in J Dey's killing, asked his aide Gurudeep Singh, who is wanted in the case, to approach Upadhyay and Talvinder Singh to carry out the killing.

Nayak and Daniel then conducted a recce and helped the shooters identify Shetty, according to police.

On October 3, 2012, Upadhyay and Talvinder Singh followed Shetty on a motorcycle from the time he left his office. When the businessman reached near a jewellery showroom in Andheri, Upadhyay shot him.

While convicting the six men, the court relied on the confessional statements of four of the accused as well as the deposition of Shetty.

