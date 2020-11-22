A Mumbai court on Sunday sent comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa to judicial custody in connection with the seizure of 85.8 grams of ganja during Narcotics Control Bureau’s raid at their house and production office in Mumbai on Saturday

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A Mumbai court on Sunday sent comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa to judicial custody till December 4 in connection with the seizure of 85.8 grams of ganja during Narcotics Control Bureau’s raid at their house and production office in Mumbai on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

Bharti arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Saturday nightafter she admitted to drug consumption during an interrogation by the NCB in the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood. Haarsh was arrested on Sunday morning.

"Both Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa accepted consuming ganja. Ms Singh was placed under arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," the NCB said in a press release.

The NCB carried out the raids at Bharti's residence after a drug peddler named her in the probe. This was the latest raid conducted by the NCB in the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood. The agency had earlier conducted a raid at actor Arjun Rampal's residence in Mumbai.

The probe in the alleged drug case in Bollywood was launched after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June. Earlier, the NCB had arrested Rajpur's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for allegedly having links in the case. Rajpur's cook and house help were also arrested later. All those who are accused in the case are currently out on bail.

