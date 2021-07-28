Along with Kundra, the court also rejected the bail plea of another accused, Ryan Thorpe. Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe were sent to 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra's bail plea has been rejected by the Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Wednesday in connection with the case related to the creation of pornographic videos and publishing them apps like HotShots and Bollyfame. Along with Kundra, the court also rejected the bail plea of another accused, Ryan Thorpe. Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe were sent to 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan