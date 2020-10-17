The complaint against actress Kangana Ranaut stated that she was "creating divisions between communities and spreading communal hatred".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A Mumbai metropolitan court on Friday ordered an FIR against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel based on a complaint filed by Munawwar Ali Sayyed, a casting director and fitness trainer. The complaint against the actress stated that she was "creating a communal divide and rift between people of two communities and in the mind of common man" through her tweets.

"On prima facie perusal of complaint and submissions… I found the cognizable offence has been committed by the accused. Total allegations are based upon comments on electronic media — Twitter and interviews. The accused used social media like Twitter. The thorough investigation is necessary by the expert… search and seizure is necessary in this case," Bandra metropolitan magistrate Jaydeo Khule said in his order.

The petitioner also alleged that Kangana "is maliciously bringing religion in almost all her tweets for example lynching of Hindu Sadhus at Palghar, calling the BMC as "BABUR SENA" and claiming that she is the first person to make a movie on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rani Laxmi bai of Jhansi."

Kangana's response to FIR against her

Reacting to the FIR, the actress said while she is fasting on Navratris, another FIR has been filed against her. "Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don't miss me so much I will be there soon," she wrote on Twitter.

Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today’s celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don’t miss me so much I will be there soon ❤️#Navratri pic.twitter.com/qRW8HVNf0F — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 17, 2020

Kangana Ranaut, who acted in films like 'Queen' and 'Tanu Weds Manu', often finds herself surrounded by controversies with her remarks. Recently, she likened Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir, triggering a massive controversy.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma