Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: India has been witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 in the past few weeks with the country reporting over 1 lakh cases twice in the last 3 days. India, during the last 24 hours, recorded 1,15,736 fresh COVID-19 infections taking the overall case tally to 1,28,01,785, while 630 fatalities during the same span of time took the death toll to 1,66,177. This is the highest single-day spike ever recorded in the country since the start of the pandemic last year.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with the state registering a spike of 55,469 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the second-highest spike in the last two days, taking the tally of infections to 31,13,354 while 297 deaths pushed the toll to 56,330.

The state capital, Mumbai remains to be the major contributor of daily COVID-19 cases with over 10,030 new infections being reported in the city alone, while 31 patients succumbed to the infection, the most in a day since October-end. The new cases took the cumulative tally to 4,72,332, while the death toll jumped to 11,828. In wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the city, the Mumbai police today issued fresh COVID-19 lockdown guidelines to stem the spread of the virus further.

Here's what's open and what's closed in Mumbai:

What will remain open?

Public Places: Weekdays (7 am-8 pm) - the movement of no more than 5 people allowed. Weekdays (8 pm-7 am) and 8 pm Friday to 7 am Monday - no movement except essential services.

Offices: Government offices have been allowed to run with 50 per cent occupancy whereas government offices required for response to COVID-19, electricity, water, banking and financial services are allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity.

Funerals and Weddings: Only 50 guests are allowed in wedding ceremonies while not more than 20 people can attend funerals.

Only those restaurants and bars inside hotels will remain open.

Take away, parcel and home delivery will be permitted on weekdays from 7 am to 8 pm. On weekends only home delivery will be allowed from 7 am to 8 pm.

A person arriving or departing by train, bus or flight can travel at all times whereas industrial workers travelling by private buses or vehicles can travel at all times using valid ID card and students travelling to attend the exam can travel with valid hall ticket.

Newspaper printing and circulation, home delivery is allowed from 7 am-8 pm. Essential services, the manufacturing sector, oxygen producers, e-commerce and construction will remain operational.

Gardens and public grounds will be opened from 7 am to 8 pm on weekdays.

There can be two passengers in an auto-rickshaw while a taxi can have 50 per cent of its passenger capacity.

What will remain closed?

Beaches- Closed till 30 April

Private offices will remain closed in the city till April 30.



Schools and colleges will remain closed.

Restaurants

Bars

Religious places

Cinema halls

Gyms

Swimming pools

Barbershops

Wine shops

Spas

Shops

Markets

Malls

Public buses can ply at full capacity but standing passengers will not be allowed.

