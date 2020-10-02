Mumbai Coronavirus News Updates: Read on to know what all relaxations have been given by the Maharashtra government under the new Unlock 5.0.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra government has allowed restaurants, bars and food courts in the state under its 'Mission Begin Again' guidelines issued on Wednesday. The new rules under the unlock 5.0 will be implemented from October 5. Along with the restaurants and bars, Dabbawalas (Tiffin Carriers) have also received permission to travel by local trains. However, they will have to follow social distancing protocols while boarding the trains. Tiffin Carriers can travel only after procuring a QR code from the Mumbai police commissioner's office.

Local Trains Status in Mumbai

According to the notice issued by the chief secretary Sitaram Kunte, the City's suburban railway station network is active for the essential services only, which include staff, employees of nationalized and private banks, state and central government staff, PSUs and pharma companies. The state government has also directed the administration to increase the number of trains in the Mumbai Metropolitan region to avoid overcrowding at the stations. The state government has started eight additional trains and two separate trains for female passengers during unlocking 5. The metro trains services continue to remain closed.

Opening of cinema halls, restaurants and Tourism

The cinema halls, along with the entertainment parks, live theater halls, swimming pools, local markets, assembly halls and auditoriums will remain closed. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed the opening of cinema halls from October 15 in its national guidelines. The state government on Wednesday has announced the extension of the lockdown until October 30. However, the restaurants and hotels are now open with 50 per cent occupancy. According to the latest guidelines, public gatherings-social, sports, public and others will remain prohibited.

Opening of schools in Mumbai

The schools and colleges will remain closed in the state. The libraries and other education centers will also remain close until October 30, 2020. However, senior secondary schools have opened in other states on a voluntary basis.

Coronavirus cases in Mumbai

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus has affected over 2 lakh people and claimed more than 8,900 lives in Mumbai so far. In its daily updates, the state government on Thursday evening said that 2,352 fresh cases and 43 new fatalities were reported in the city in the last 24 hours.

The state government has also said that the number of containment zones in the national capital also jumped 672 containment zones in 'slums and chawls' and near 10,372 buildings are sealed. According to the BMC, the financial capital has an average growth rate of 1.06 per cent and the city's average doubling rate is 66 days

