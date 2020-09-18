Mumbai Coronavirus News Updates: In a statement, the Mumbai administration said that the decision was taken to control the spread of the deadly COVID-19 infection, adding that it will be compulsory for the people to practice social distancing in public places.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Hours after the city reported its biggest single-day spike of 2,389 new COVID-19 cases, the local administration on Thursday announced its decision to extend the prohibitory orders restricting the movement of people in Mumbai till September 30.

"All movements of one or more persons in the area designated as Containment Zone by municipal authorities is prohibited, except for essential activities, supply of essential goods and medical emergencies," the Mumbai Police said in its order.

‘No need to panic’

Following the Mumbai Police’s decision to extend the restrictions, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray urged people not to panic, saying the situation is in under control. In a tweet, Thackeray asserted that the order is only an extension of the previous order which was issued by the local administration on August 31.

"NO need to PANIC. The order issued under section 144 CrPC is only an extension of the previous order issued on 31st August. No new restrictions have been imposed by @MumbaiPolice. Please share and don't panic. #Section144 #Mumbai," Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.

Mumbai reports its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases

The decision to extend the restrictions was taken after the city reported its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases. On Thursday, the city reported 2,389 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,78,275, informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the BMC, the COVID-19 death toll in Mumbai stands at 8,320 while 1,36,739 have recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals, taking the city’s recovery rate to 77 per cent.

The BMC further noted that coronavirus cases are growing in Mumbai at 1.24 per cent while the doubling rate in the city stands is 55 days.

Containment zones in Mumbai rise to 590

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also informed that the containment zones in Mumbai have increased to 590 as the coronavirus cases have been increasing at an alarming rate.

A containment zone is a particular area where the movement of people is restricted. The area is also barricaded and the entry and exit points closed to restrict the movement of people.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma