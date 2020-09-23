Mumbai Coronavirus News Updates: A total of 1,669 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,52,204, the civic body said, adding that Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 81 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the coronavirus pandemic continued to wreak havoc across the country, India’s financial capital, Mumbai, registered 1,628 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the city’s overall tally to 1,87,778.

According to the data by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the death toll in the city also climbed up to 8,549 after 47 more people succumbed to the deadly pathogen in Mumbai.

A total of 1,669 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,52,204, the civic body said, adding that Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 81 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total number of active cases in the city stood at 26,644, while 1,61,134 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across Maharashtra’s capital.

In Mumbai, first COVID-19 patient was detected on March 11, a few days before Prime minister Narendra Modi announced the Janata Curfew on March 22.

Meanwhile, the number of sealed buildings in Mumbai, where one or more COVID-19 cases were found, has increased to 10,065 and to 617 in containment zones in slums and chawls, the BMC said.

Mumbai's average growth rate of cases is 1.16 per cent now, while the average doubling rate is 60 days, the BMC said.

Out of the 24 civic wardsin Mumbai, five wards namely R-central, K-west (Andheriwest/ Varsova), P-north (Malad), K-east (Andheri east/ Marol) and G-north (Dadar/ Dharavi / Mahim) each have over 10,000 COVID-19 cases.

R-central ward tops the list with 11,580 cases, while B ward, which covers Dongri and Masjid Bunder areas, is at the bottom with 1,583 cases.

Meanwhile, amid the surging coronavirus cases in the city, the Mumbai Police had last week decided to extend the coronavirus-induced curbs in Mumbai till September 30, restricting the movement of people.

"All movements of one or more persons in the area designated as Containment Zone by municipal authorities is prohibited, except for essential activities, supply of essential goods and medical emergencies," the Mumbai Police said in its order.

Posted By: Talib Khan