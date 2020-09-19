Mumbai Coronavirus News Updates: According to BMC, the highly infectious virus has affected 1,80,542 people in Mumbai so far and claimed 8,372 lives, taking the city’s COVID-19 mortality rate to 4.63.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The number of containment zones in Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai has been increased to 585 as the coronavirus cases in the city surged past 1.80 lakh, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), adding that the number of sealed buildings has increased to 9,665.

The BMC informed that the dreadful coronavirus, whose first case was reported in India on January 30, is doubling in Mumbai in 55 days while the average growth rate of the city is 1.24 per cent.

Check complete list of containment zones in Mumbai here

The active number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai is 34,136 while the number of recovered patients has increased to 1,37,664 as 925 more patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the recovery rate of the city to 77 per cent.

COVID-19 curbs extended in city till September 30

Amid the surging coronavirus cases in the city, the Mumbai Police has decided to extend the coronavirus-induced curbs in Mumbai till September 30, restricting the movement of people.

"All movements of one or more persons in the area designated as Containment Zone by municipal authorities is prohibited, except for essential activities, supply of essential goods and medical emergencies," the Mumbai Police said in its order.

The state government, however, has said that the situation in the city is under control, urging people not to panic. Speaking about the extended COVID-19 curbs in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government has said that the Mumbai Police’s order is only an extension of the previous order was issued on August 31.

"NO need to PANIC. The order issued under section 144 CrPC is only an extension of the previous order issued on 31st August. No new restrictions have been imposed by @MumbaiPolice. Please share and don't panic. #Section144 #Mumbai," said Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray in a tweet earlier.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma