Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Two days after recording a dip in coronavirus cases, Mumbai on Thursday reported a surge COVID-19 cases once again as the city’s tally crossed the 1.90 lakh-mark while the death toll rose to 8,601.

According to the district administration, Mumbai in the last 24 hours reported 2,360 new coronavirus cases, taking the city's tally to 1,90,138. The officials noted that 52 fresh COVID-19 deaths were reported during the same period.

However, 1,884 patients have also recovered from the deadly infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of patients recovered from coronavirus to 1,54,088. Currently, the recovery rate in Mumbai stands at 81 per cent.

Over 10,000 buildings sealed in Mumbai so far

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the number of sealed buildings, where one or more coronavirus cases had been found, has increased to 10,319 while the number of containment zones in slums and chawls has climbed to 633.

Mumbai Police shuts two COVID Care Centres in city

The Mumbai Police has decided to close two COVID care centres in the city as the number of cases has relatively decreased, reported Hindustan Times. The report said that the decision has been taken by the Mumbai Police to preserve the existing resources and prepare for the near future if the situation worsen.

"We have temporarily shut down the operations at two CCCs that are located at Mumbai Police Gymkhana at Marine Drive and at Marol to ensure that resources are not wasted. They will be resumed immediately if there is a surge in Covid-19 cases," Rajkumar Vhatkar, joint commissioner of police (administration), Mumbai Police was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

'Rethink short lockdowns'

Amid the surging coronavirus cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the chief ministers of seven worst affected states in India on Wednesday and asked them to consider short lockdowns to control the pandemic. During his meeting with the chief ministers, PM Modi also stressed the need to strengthen their contact tracing strategies.

"Effective messaging is also necessary because most COVID19 infections are without symptoms. In such a situation, rumours may rise. It might raise doubts in the minds of the people that testing is bad. Some people also make mistake of underestimating the severity of infection," he said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma