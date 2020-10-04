Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Mumbai's coronavirus tally on Sunday crossed the 2.12 lakh after the city reported a single-day spike of 2,402 fresh cases, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, adding that 46 COVID-19 fatalities were reported during the same period.

According to the BMC officials, the novel coronavirus, which was first reported in China's Wuhan, has affected 212,462 and claimed 9,060 lives in India's financial capital so far.

The officials say that coronavirus cases declining in the city after a brief hike in September, adding that Mumbai's recovery rate has increased to 82 per cent. The officials, however, have urged people to be cautious and take all necessary precautions.

"Firstly, people have become much more sensitive in terms of getting admitted quickly after developing Covid-19 symptoms which helps in faster recovery. We are following all protocols stringently and there is less or no uncertainty left with regard to the treatment protocol. This has also been a major factor in better recovery," Suresh Kakani, Mumbai Additional Municipal Commissioner of Health, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

With coronavirus cases going past 2.12 lakh, the containment zones in Mumbai has declined to 673. Click here to check the full list of containment zones in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Saturday released the guidelines for the reopening of restaurants and other eateries in the state. According to the guidelines issued by the state government, hotels, food courts and restaurants can operate from Monday at 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

The guidelines further say that customers should be screened at the entry point for coronavirus symptoms such as high temperature, cough, and cold.

Consent should be obtained from visitorsfor sharing their details with administrative and health authorities for contact-tracing related activities, the guidelines said. Hand sanitizers must be made available, and payment through digital mode should be encouraged while precautions should be taken during cash transactions, the guidelines noted.

