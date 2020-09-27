Mumbai Coronavirus News Updates: In its daily COVID-19 updates, the BMC informed that the highly contagious coronavirus -- caused by SARS-CoV-2 -- has affected 1,96,585 people and claimed 8,750 people in the state capital so far. The mortality rate in the city stands at 4.45 per cent.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Mumbai's coronavirus tally on Sunday crossed the grim mark 1.96 lakh after the city reported a single-day spike of 2,282 new COVID-19 cases, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), adding that 44 deaths were reported during the same.

On the other hand, more than 1.56 lakh people have also recovered from the infection in Mumbai, taking the city's COVID-19 recovery rate to over 81 per cent, informed the BMC.

'Fear of second coronavirus wave as people moving out'

Amid the surging coronavirus cases in the city, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has expressed his concerns and urged people to be cautious. Thackeray has expressed concerns over people moving out without masks and said that the administration's focus should be reducing the COVID-19 mortality rate in the state.

"In Britain, asymptomatic positive patients are treated at home, but they are checked every day. They are shifted to hospitals, if needed. We are allowing asymptomatic patients to remain under home quarantine, but they are moving out and infecting others," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

"There is fear of a second wave (of coronavirus transmission) since more people are now moving out for work. There is a danger of senior citizens getting infected at their homes," he noted.

Urging people to follow the protocols, Thackeray has asked people of Maharashtra to take all the necessary precautions. He has also noted that the number of RT-PCR tests in the state should be increased.

"If results of antigen tests (for any person) return negative and symptoms prevail, then RT-PCR test is required and two swab samples need to be taken," Thackeray was quoted as saying by PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma