Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: With a single-day spike of 1,876 new coronavirus cases, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally on Saturday crossed the 1.94 lakh-mark, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) while adding that 48 new fatalities were reported during the same period.

According to the latest information provided by the BMC, the novel coronavirus, which was first reported in India on January 30, has affected 1,94,177 while 8,703 people have succumbed to the deadly pathogen in the city so far, taking the city's COVID-19 fatality rate to 4.48 per cent.

Meanwhile, 1,169 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours in Mumabi, taking the total number of recoveries in the city to 1,56,807. The BMC informed that the recovery rate in Maharashtra's capital stands at over 81 per cent while the active number of coronavirus cases is 28,273.

According to the information provided by the BMC, the average COVID-19 growth rate in Mumbai is 1.11 per cent, while the average doubling rate in the city is 63 days. It has also informed that more than 10.57 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the financial capital of the country so far.

Amid the surging coronavirus cases in the city, the BMC has appealed people to be cautious and urged everyone to practice social distancing guidelines and take the necessary precautions to break the chain of the deadly infection in the city.

"People aren't wearing masks or following social distancing which can cause a surge during Navratri next month," Hindustan Times quoted Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician at Bombay Hospital and chief coordinator between private hospitals and BMC, as saying.

'No second coronavirus wave in Mumbai'

The officials, however, have assured that there is no second coronavirus wave in the city, adding that the cases are rising due to increased testing. The BMC has further informed that it is thinking of conducting more than 20,000 COVID-19 tests in the city daily.

"The civic body took a conscious call of more than doubling the testing and go for a 'stimulated spike' from September 1 because it is confident that its health infrastructure can take care of new patients," news agency PTI quoted Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal as saying.

