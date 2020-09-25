Mumbai Coronavirus News Updates: According to the latest information provided by the city administration, the deadly infection has affected 1,92,301 and claimed 8,655 lives in Mumbai so far.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Amid the surging coronavirus cases in Mumbai, city municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has said that there is no second wave of COVID-19 in the state capital, urging people not to panic.

Assuring people that the situation in Mumbai is under control, he said that the cases in the city are rising because of increased testing.

"I would like to reassure that there is absolutely no second wave at all," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He informed that over 15,000 tests are being conducted in Mumbai every day, adding that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to take the number of tests to over 20,000 a day.

"The civic body took a conscious call of more than doubling the testing and go for a "stimulated spike" from September 1 because it is confident that its health infrastructure can take care of new patients," PTI quoted Chahal as saying.

When will gyms and restaurant reopen in Mumbai?

Speaking about the reopening of gyms and restaurants in Mumbai, Chahal informed that the BMC is in a discussion of allowing them to reopen with one-third patrons. He, however, urged people to wear masks to break the chain of the deadly infection.

"We are talking to gyms and restaurants and how we can start with one-third capacity of gyms and restaurants. We are slowly moving forward. May be next will be religious places," he said, as reported by PTI.

Coronavirus in Mumbai:

According to the latest information provided by the city administration, the deadly infection has affected 1,92,301 and claimed 8,655 lives in Mumbai so far. The active number of coronavirus cases in the city is 27,618 while 1,55,638 people have recovered from the deadly pathogen, taking the city recovery rate to 80.93 per cent.

"The death rate presently stands at over 4.5 per cent which the city wants to get down to 2.2 per cent," PTI quoted Chahal as saying.

The city administration has also informed that 10,320 buildings in Mumbai have been sealed so far while there are 394 containment zones in slums and 'chawls' of the state capital.

