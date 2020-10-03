Mumbai Coronavirus News Updates: The BMC has decided to increase the testing in Mumbai to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus in Mumbai.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: With the country entering the fifth phase of the phase-wise upliftment of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to increase the testing in the city and tighten rules for containment zones to curb COVID-19 spread.

The BMC has also issued new rules for containment zones and has decided that it will conduct nearly 18,000 COVID-19 tests daily. As per the new directives, all residential buildings in Mumbai will have to screen everyone who enters the complex.

It has decided to organise more fever camps and test "all high-risk contacts and close contacts of COVID-19 positive patients in sealed buildings".

The BMC has also directed all hospitals in Mumbai to update the numbers of vacant beds on its website every night, noting that strict action will be taken against defaulters.

"Entry and exit will be regulated in a sealed building. There are three permutations and combinations for this sealing. If a patient is quarantined in his house, no one can enter or exit his house during the duration of the quarantine, except a health worker. Same applies to the floor and building if it is sealed," Hindustan Times quoted Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner of the public health department, as saying.

"For medical emergencies, BMC will provide an ambulance to take the quarantined person to a hospital. In case of groceries, they need to be delivered either to the gate of the building, or the door of the sealed home," he added.

2nd sero survey indicates decline in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai slums

Amid this, the second survey in Mumbai has indicated that there is a decline in coronavirus cases in the city's slum. The sero survey found that "sero-prevalence of COVID-19 infection in slums is 45 per cent, compared to 57 per cent in the first sero survey in the city (in July)".

"Emerging scientific evidence hints at fall of antibody levels in recovered patients/asymptomatic patients over a period of time and this might have contributed to the trend between two rounds of sero survey," the BMC said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Coronavirus in Mumbai:

Meanwhile, the officials have informed that coronavirus deaths and cases continued to cause concern as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region toll crossed the 16,000-mark while Mumbai city's fatalities crossed the 9,000-mark.

